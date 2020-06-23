WaykiChain Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $39.42 million and $2.77 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.01830330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00170086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00111124 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

