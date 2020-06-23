WazirX Hits Market Cap of $13.90 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and $6.35 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.01830330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00170086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00111124 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,252,172 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

