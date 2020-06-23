WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Trading Up 0%

Shares of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.13, approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Sofos Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

