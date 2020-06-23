WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 5.1%

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (ETR:WCMK)’s share price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.68 ($4.13) and last traded at €3.74 ($4.20), approximately 1,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.94 ($4.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.64 million and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57.

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

