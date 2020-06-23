Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Up 0.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.04, 67,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 171,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.