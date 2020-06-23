Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 50,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. 18,375,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,566,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

