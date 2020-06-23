Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

WDC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.11. 5,926,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

