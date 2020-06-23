Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,512. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.11, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,633,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

