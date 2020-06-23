Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell Buys 31,900 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,058.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 31,023 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.09.

WHLR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 78,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

