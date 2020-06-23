Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 31,023 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $56,772.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $58,058.00.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 6.84% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

