Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 31,023 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $56,772.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 31,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $58,058.00.
Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.14.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
