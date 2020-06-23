Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $3.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,368 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 563,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 184,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,666,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 368,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,832. Wipro has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

