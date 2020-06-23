World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 304,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,078,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,362,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 48.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 484,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $25.76. 475,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.