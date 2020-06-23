Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 523,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
