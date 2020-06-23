Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 523,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

