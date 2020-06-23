Xaya (CHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,914.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,591,881 coins and its circulating supply is 43,449,754 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

