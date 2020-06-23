XEL Price Tops $0.0040 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, XEL has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $369,605.00 and $21.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

