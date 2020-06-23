YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01845680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00110595 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

