Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to Post -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to announce ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Delphi Technologies posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 265.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

DLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 4,392,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,966 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,279,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

