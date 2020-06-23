Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 274,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 1,441,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,538. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $522.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

