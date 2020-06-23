Zacks: Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. Dmc Global reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,288,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth $6,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter.

BOOM traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $30.37. 250,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,443. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

