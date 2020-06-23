Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post $211.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.90 million to $214.10 million. Insulet reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $846.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $853.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $997.13 million, with estimates ranging from $948.17 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra boosted their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.51. 425,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,462. Insulet has a 12 month low of $114.13 and a 12 month high of $228.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,556.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,920,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

