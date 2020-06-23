Zacks: Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $107,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 147,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

