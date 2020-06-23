Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Semtech posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 406,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

In other Semtech news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $133,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,190. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.