Zacks: Analysts Set $14.75 Target Price for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 11.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. 29,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Rue acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $115,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

