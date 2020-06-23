Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.19. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NYSE ET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 15,113,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,084,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. grace capital acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

