Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 53,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $457,329.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,683.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 4,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

PCB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 64,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,050. Pacific City Financial has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

