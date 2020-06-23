Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.54). Sleep Number posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 910%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Sleep Number by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Sleep Number by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 295,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

