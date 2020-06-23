Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.33 Price Target for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 27,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bank news, Director Robert T. Holland purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $97,352 in the last ninety days. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.