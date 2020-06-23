Zacks: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $52.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Inari Medical an industry rank of 137 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll purchased 97,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,278.00. Also, CEO William Hoffman purchased 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $248,805.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 153,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,062.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. 300,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,835. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $54.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

