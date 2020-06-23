Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Given $42.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Industrias Bachoco’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $661.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.02 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.3507 dividend. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

