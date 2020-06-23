Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Hold

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

AY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 286,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

