Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Sell

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,008. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aramark by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

