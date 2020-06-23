Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) to Sell

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARD. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Ardagh Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,097. The stock has a market cap of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

