Zacks Investment Research Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Sell

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

DCC stock remained flat at $$86.64 during trading hours on Monday. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.