Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Strong Sell

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,560. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $674.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.