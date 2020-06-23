Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Hold

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,834,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.78. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.