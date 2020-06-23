Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Hold

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVIVA PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 101,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,679. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

