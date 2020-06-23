Zacks: Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given $10.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 182 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 5,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,886.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,787 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 624,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 526,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

SLCT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,987. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.75. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

