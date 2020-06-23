Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $68.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 91 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TCX. ValuEngine cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,475.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tucows by 41.7% in the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 447,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 131,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tucows by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 65,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 73,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,946. Tucows has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.45 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Tucows had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $83.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.