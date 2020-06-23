Zacks: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Given $17.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 182 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,573. The company has a market cap of $380.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.23. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.62%. Research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

