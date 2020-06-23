Zano Hits 1-Day Volume of $54,753.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $54,753.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.01877823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00170367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00114151 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,202,601 coins and its circulating supply is 10,173,101 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

