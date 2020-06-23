ZelCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003028 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

