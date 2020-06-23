Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $360,400.00.

ZEN traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.95. 2,477,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,293. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Zendesk by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,829,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,883,000 after acquiring an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

