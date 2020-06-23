ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZIXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

ZIX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,321. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $41,437.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ZIX by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in ZIX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZIX by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 490,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

