ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 109,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $26.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

About ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

