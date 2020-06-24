-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

EXK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 3,170,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,245. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $273.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

