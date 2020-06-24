-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $18,278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,779,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,381,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,840,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

