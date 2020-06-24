-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 701,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,252. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivePerson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivePerson by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

