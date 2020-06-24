-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million.

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 61,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $350,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 182,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $1,096,603.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 904,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,640. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LQDT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

