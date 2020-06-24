-$0.16 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.03). Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.48. 567,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,136. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.