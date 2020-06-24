$0.17 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 4,511,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,118. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.